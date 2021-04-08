Abia Shuts Down School After ‘Suspected Explosive Device’ Was Found

Union Primary School, Afaraukwu located in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State has been shut down by the state government after “suspected explosive devices” were discovered in the school.

The State Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read, “Abia State Government is currently working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive devices found at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North LGA.

“While initial examination of the devices show evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, we are awaiting definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident.

“Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of abundance of caution.

“While we are grateful to God that there is no harm to life or property, we urge citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.”