Abia Govt Confirms Abduction Of Varsity Students By Gunmen

The Abia State Government has confirmed the abduction of students of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu Okigwe.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Chief Okiyi Kalu, the number of the abductees taken by gunmen is yet to be ascertained.

He said the armed gang marched the victims into the nearby forest, along with other commuters in the bus.

He, however, said that two of the students escaped during the attack by the gunmen.

“Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums, while others are still being held at a yet-to-be identified location. “We are working with the government of Imo and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others. “Members of the public and university community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resources in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abia residents and visitors very seriously,” Kalu stated.

An authoritative source at the university told Newsmen that information regarding the abduction was still sketchy.

“We heard the report about the incident but we do not have the identity of the affected students. “We learnt that the target of the attack was a VIP vehicle, which was on the road at the time of the attack but it escaped.

“Unfortunately, the mini-bus suddenly ran into the gang,” the source said on the condition of anonymity.