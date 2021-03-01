Abductions: Niger State To Make Schools Safe

Niger State Government is to secure all its schools from all criminal elements to allow students and pupils pursue their education.

Hajiya Hanatu Jibrin Salihu on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this while handing over the released abductees from Government Science College Kagara to their relatives in Minna.

The Commissioner said that plans were already on toward making sure that schools are safe in the state especially the boarding schools.

She urged the parents not to be discouraged by what had happened and stop their wards from schooling, emphasizing that government was taking precaution to make the schools safe.

The commissioner said that arrangements have commenced to allow the SS3 students write their final examination

“We are in contact with the SS3 students and working out how best we can help them so that they will write their exams. And I am sure at the end of the day, we will come out with something productive for them”, she said.

She thanked them for their patience during the trying period, urging them to remain strong in trusting God.

Mallam Ubaidu who commended the state government for securing the release of the kidnapped victims, explained that he worked in collaboration with security agencies when the abductees were still in captivity.

He enjoined the students not to give up on their quest for education.

“I hope this will not deter you from education, because education is a weapon to fight against societal vices. Go home and be strong. You, the SS3 students read your books to prepare you for your exams.

What you don’t understand, ask your friends. But, in all, see what happened to you as an act of God”, he advised.

Parents and relatives that were all around to receive their wards and other relatives could not hide their joy as they were visibly happy to be reunited.