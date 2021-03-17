Headline

Abducted OOU Students Regain Freedom

Damola Areo33 mins ago
0
police

Two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus, who were kidnapped on Sunday night have been freed.

The students, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, who regained freedom on Tuesday night, are now with the police.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the students would be reunited with their families on Wednesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the kidnappers released the students when the pressure from the police was getting too much for them.

He said the rescued abductees were yet to give details of who their abductors are, adding that the police did not discuss anything about ransom with the family and would not know if any was paid.

Oyeyemi added that the kidnappers would be trailed and arrested by the police.

