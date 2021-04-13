Abducted Ogun Doctor, Nurse Regain Freedom

The Head of the General Hospital, Imeko, Dr Oladunni Odetola, who was kidnapped on Wednesday night, alongside a nurse identified as Mrs Bamgbose, has been released.

DAILY POST learn that the medical personnel were released on Monday night by their abductors. It will be recalled that Odetola and the nurse were kidnapped while driving along Abeokuta-Imeko road. The kidnappers were said to have emerged from the bush at Olubo village, dragged them away, leaving their car on the road. In an attempt to rescue them, the community had mobilised 26 local vigilantes to comb the forest, but they were attacked by the kidnappers, who shot them and also burnt their two vehicles and nine motorcycles. Confirming the release of Odetola and the nurse, the Balogun Isale of Imeko, Chief Ganiu Akinloye, told DAILY POST that they were released last night.

“Yes, the doctor and the nurse were released last night. They were released to the community. We thank God,” the community leader said on phone. Akinleye said he would not be able to give details of how the abductees were released at the moment.

He, however, said in a statement, “My good people of Imeko-Afon Local Government in Ogun State, this is to inform you that the kidnapped Doctor Oladuni Otedola and Nurse Bamgbose of Imeko General Hospital have been released yesterday night (12/4/2021).

“We glorified Almighty God for He did not allow our efforts to go in vain.