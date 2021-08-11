Abba Kyari: Too Many Injustices Under Buhari Govt – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said there are too many injustices in the government lef by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana said this while addressing the Nigerian government’s stand which wants suspended DCP Abba Kyari to go to court before he can be extradited to the US where he’s wanted after being indicted in the fraud case against Hushpuppi.

The human rights lawyer who spoke to BCC Yoruba said the same government failed to follow due process when it was about Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Falana said, “The Benin government made its Nigerian counterpart understand that its country is not lawless. They insisted on following the due legal processes and said without going to court, they cannot hand over Igboho to you.

“This is how it should be under the law; the judge will scrutinise Nigeria’s extradition request from Cotonou to Abuja.

“That was why I criticised the hasty transfer of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria. Now, the same Government wants Abba Kyari to go to court before he is transferred to the United States. And this is what the government should have done in the case of Kanu.

“There are too many injustices in Nigeria and this is not good.”