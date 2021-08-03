Abba Kyari Shouldn’t Be Prosecuted Using American Laws – Adamu Garba

APC chieftain, Adamu Garba has said that DCP Abba Kyari should be prosecuted using Nigerians laws and not American laws.

Garba also said Kyari’s case which requires extradition is quite different from the case of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.

He said this following an arrest warrant for Kyari after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, indicted him in the fraud case against Hushpuppi.

According to him, “The FBI has written to Nigeria that this is why they want him (Kyari) but as a civil servant of high repute who was very effective on his job especially in the area of intelligence gathering and solution to Nigeria and being a law enforcement officer, then, it makes sense for all his cases to be attended to within the Nigerian laws governed by Nigerian constitution using Nigerian judicial procedure.

“After all, he is a serving police officer and there are standard rules that cover any misappropriation of attitude within the police force, so, the police should be responsible for the case, not another country; we can’t allow another country to prosecute a force officer from our country, that doesn’t make sense. Nobody is saying that he is a suspect, he might be, but he should be attended to using Nigerian laws and not American laws. He (Kyari) is not an American.

“This has nothing to do with Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba but the law. Kyari is a state actor doing the right things for the state but (Sunday) Igboho and (Nnamdi) Kanu are non-state actors. So, you can’t compare them. Abba Kyari is our statesman, this is strategic access to the Nigerian intelligence cycle, we can’t release him to the FBI to answer a crime because he was mentioned. In fact, if after investigation and Abba Kyari is innocent, he should be quickly reinstated.”