Abba Kyari: It’s Strange US Court Ordered A Nigerian’s Arrest – Police Commission

The Police Service Commission has said it is strange that a US court ordered the arrest of a Nigerian citizen who is in Nigeria.

The PSC said this in reaction to the arrest warrant for Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, after an indictment in the internet fraud case against Ramon Abbas in the US.

The Commissioner in charge of Media on the board of the PSC, Austin Braimoh told The Nation that they would not be bound by the IG’s review of the allegations against Kyari.

“The PSC has no position on the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari for now.

“This is because no formal report is before the Commission on the officer. All we hear are mere allegations from media outlets. No constitutional body works with such. A formal report must come to the Commission from somewhere or someone. Besides, we heard that a United States Court either indicted or ordered his arrest. It sounds strange to me that a US court could order the arrest of a non-citizen, a Nigerian citizen resident in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation with its laws and justice systems. We surely must be guided by our own Attorney General, and also guided by our own courts, internal investigations and to trust our justice system,” Braimoh said.