75 Northern Groups Placed Bounty Of N100m on Nnamdi Kanu

A coalition of 75 Northern groups, on the platform of the Northern Consensus Movement, has placed the sum of N100 million for whoever can produce Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The groups accused Kanu and his Eastern Security Network of masterminding the rise in hate speech against the North on social media.

A spokesman for the coalition, Dr. Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, urged the US and the UK to have Kanu extradited for him to continue his trial on treason.

Aliyu said, “The Northern Consensus Movement, an amalgamation of more than 75 civil society groups of Northern extraction, has taken it upon ourselves, as active citizens of this country, Nigeria, to state in unequivocal terms that:

“We are declaring Nnamdi Kanu wanted for crimes against humanity and for instigating the killing of innocent Northerners in the southeast via his hate speech.

“We want him to answer for the killing and destruction of Northerners residing and undertaking lawful businesses in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

“So, we are placing a bounty of N100m as an offer to anyone who can produce him alive, hale, hearty, and uninjured to us for onward delivery to the security agencies for the continuation of his prosecution.

“We call on both the US, the UK, and the EU, a champions of democracy, rule of law, and freedoms of speech and expression to kindly and humble respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and facilitate the repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

“This is so he can face his treason, and possibly fresh terrorism and genocide charges against innocent citizens of Nigeria.”