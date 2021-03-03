70% Of Nigerians To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines In 2 Years – Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has said that 70 per cent of Nigerians are expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 within two years.

Nearly four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived Nigeria yesterday through the help of COVAX.

peaking after welcoming the vaccines, Ehanire said, “We have been told to open an account with Afreximbank under the African Union; we have done that already successfully because we are going to pay for that part of the vaccine. The COVAX vaccine is free, it is made from donations.

“We want to immunise about 60 to 70 per cent of our population. If COVAX immunises 20, then we have about 40 to 50 to immunise within the next two years. So, we have to pay for that minus any donations that we get like the MTN donation, for example, all those ones reduce the quantities that we have to purchase or any other that in future are given to us free of charge.’’