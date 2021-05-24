70% Of Gunmen Attacking Imo Not Igbo – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that 70 per cent of the gunmen attacking Imo State are not of the Igbo ethnic group.

He, however, said over 400 suspects have been arrested in connection to the attacks the state has been witnessing in recent times.

In a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, his chief press secretary, Uzodinma said most of the suspects are not persons of the Igbo extraction.

“Over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested,” he said.

“The good thing is that over 70 percent of them are not Igbo. We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again.

“Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence.”

The governor warned those planning to visit the state with any form of violence to have a rethink as “government is more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured”.

Uzodinma called on the people to go about their business without fear of molestation or harassment.

“What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again,” he said.