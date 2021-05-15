$65m Fraud: ICPC Fugitive No Longer Buhari’s in-law – Presidency

The Presidency has said the person wanted for fraud by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Gimba Yau Kumo, is not a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kumo is allegedly involved in a $65 million fraud.

He, Tarry Rufus, and Bola Ogunsola were declared wanted by ICPC over the fraud at Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu said in a statement on Friday that Kumo’s relationship with the Buhari family, as a result of his marriage to the president’s daughter, has ended

Kumo was married to Fatima, one of Buhari’s daughters in 2016.

The statement read: “A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared ‘an in-law of the President’ wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, USD65 million to be exact, should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President, which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time, the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.”

In a statement on Thursday, Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the anti-graft commission, asked anyone who had information on the whereabouts of the trio to report to the ICPC headquarters or the nearest police station.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr Tarry Rufus, Mr Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000),” the ICPC said.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”