61-Year-Old American Grandmother Engaged To 24-Year-Old Boyfriend

A grandma and her toy boy lover have defied the haters and got engaged – despite a 37-year age gap.

Quran McCain, now 24, and his fiancée, Cheryl McGregor, 61, from Rome, Georgia, first met when he was just 15, but insist there was no romantic feelings between them until last year.

Despite him being younger than one of her own kids, they both say their sex life is fantastic and they have great chemistry.

The grandma-of-17 said she said does get upset by the hateful comments posted online where she proudly shares videos of their lives, but does her best to ignore them.

Source: Daily Mail