51m Nigerians Have Enrolled For NIN, Says Pantami

The Minister of Information and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, has said that 51 million Nigerians have registered for their national identification numbers (NIN).

Pantami who spoke at the weekly State House Press Briefing said 189 million Subscriber Identification Modules have been registered in the country out of which 150 million registrations have been completed.

The Minister those who haven’t gotten theirs are simply having registration problems.

He said transacting business like open a bank account, pay taxes among others without having NIN is criminal and punishable with imprisonment.

He said Nigerians could land in jail for 14 years for such offense.