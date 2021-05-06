5 Common Reasons Why People Die While Sleeping

Dying while sleeping is one of the common ways people pass on to the great beyond. This seems very much like a peaceful way to die. But why do people die in their sleep, a moment when they are apparently not exposed to any danger? This article gives reasons why such death happens.

Cardiac Arrest

Death from sleep could be as a result of Cardiac Arrest, which is failure of the heart to pump enough blood. Death that is associated with the heart could be attributed to several medical conditions, including sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), myocardial infarction, arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms), and congestive heart failure (CHF).

Respiratory Arrest

Respiration plays an important role in keeping one alive. If the respiratory system is faulty, death might kick in as other organs will shut down. One type of breathing that is indicative of impending death is called the Cheyne – Stokes respiration or periodic respiration. It is characterized by deep and fast breathing, followed with a gradual decrease before going for a temporary stop in breathing or apnea. The pattern repeats with each cycle lasting up to 2 minutes.

Some chronic, degenerative disease that can lead to respiratory failure are:

Chronic Bronchitis

Emphysema

Bronchiectasis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis

Lung cancer

Status asthmaticus

Pulmonary embolism

Changes in the muscles or the nervous system e.g myasthenia gravis or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), may also cause the lungs to fail.

Moreover, there are cases of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in babies less than one-year-old. The exact cause is unknown, but it is believed to be associated with defects in the portion of the infant’s brain that is responsible for breathing and arousal from sleep.

Sudden Unexplained Nocturnal Death Syndrome

SUNDS or sudden unexplained nocturnal death syndrome was first recognized in 1915 in the Philippines. It was originally called bangungut (“to arise and moan;” the word for “nightmare”) in the Tagalog language. In Hawaii, they call it Dream Disease.

The exact cause of SUNDS is unclear, but it is associated with acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis, Brugada syndrome (a condition that causes disruption in the normal rhythm of the heart), and structural heart disease. Moreover, SUNDS is prevalent in young adult Southeast Asian men who are otherwise healthy.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Carbon monoxide poisoning may also be the reason why people die while sleeping. This may occur when one sleeps near a generator set that is on or in a car with the AC on.

Too much of Carbon monoxide (CO) in the lungs can be fatal. CO is a colorless and odorless gas that can only be detected using a CO detector. It can be found in the fumes from running cars, gas ranges, furnaces, grills, stoves, water heater, fireplace, dryer and so on.

Too much CO in the lungs could compromise the level of oxygen in the body thereby leading to the circulation of toxicity in the blood.

Inhaling CO while awake may lead to headache, dizziness and tiredness. It is advisable to leave the environment when such is noticed.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

According to Heath Status, Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common of all the types of sleep apnea, and it is more likely the culprit why a person may die in their sleep. Apparently, OSA is a serious sleep disorder. It causes one’s breathing to stop and start repeatedly while sleeping.

This type of sleep apnea causes your throat muscles to intermittently relax and cause blockage in your airway during sleep. Hence, there’s the term “obstructive” in its name. Snoring is one noticeable sign of sleep apnea. It is estimated that about 22 million Americans struggle from sleep apnea, and 80% of these cases are undiagnosed.

How does OSA kill? When the airway is obstructed, it can suddenly compromise the level of oxygen that is running in the blood. If a person is already at risk for heart attack and stroke, then OSA can trigger a sudden cardiac event or brain attack that can cause one’s untimely demise while asleep.