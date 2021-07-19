48 Arrested Yoruba Nation Agitators Gets #300k Bail From Lagos Magistrate Court

A Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba has granted bail to the 48 Yoruba Sons and Daughters arrested on July 3rd, 2021 in Ojota during the peaceful rally organized to create awareness for the actualisation of Yoruba Nation.

The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement on Monday, said the Agitators are to provide #300, 000 with two sureties each.

“One of the sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with prove of tax payment”, Adeleye, said.