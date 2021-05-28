37 Inmates In Abeokuta Gain University Admission

Thirty-Seven inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service Old Abeokuta, Ibara Custodial Center, Ogun State Command on Tuesday 25th May, 2021 were matriculated into NOUN having been admitted by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) authority.

The inmates were admitted to study various courses as Business Administration, Political Science, Criminology and Security Studies, Journalism, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Accounting, Economics, Christian Religious Studies and Economics Education.

This is the second matriculation ceremony in the Custodial Center, under the auspices of NOUN . The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters represented by Dr Segun Adenuga the Director of Ogun Study center took the enrollee through Orientation Program. The program exposed their minds to what is expected of them as students of National Open University of Nigeria.

In his address, the Ogun State Command Controller of Corrections, Mojeed Olaniran congratulated the inmates and implored them to make good use of the opportunity given to them, bearing in mind that aside from security, the cardinal objectives of Corrections are Reformation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration.

Olaniran seized the occasion to reemphasize that NCoS encourages the inmates to upgrade themselves in various aspects of skill acquisition that will benefit their lives and society at large. He admonished them to make use of this second chance to remediate their wrong past.

He, however, on behalf of the Controller General of Corrections HALIRU NABABA mni appreciated the good gesture of NOUN authority for their positive collaboration with the NCoS by providing free education to the inmates.

Responding, Dr Segun Adenuga affirm that the University authority is poised to bring education to the door step of all and Sundry which include those in the correctional centers. He further reassured the matriculants that the authority is prepared to give them scholarship for PhD programme.

Adenuga also advised them to make maximum use of their study materials and not to allow their present circumstances to derail them from their positive pursuit. He urged them to rather use the opportunity to gain academic laurels.

The second matriculation of inmates of the Custodial Center into NOUN was also witnessed by the Director of Mass Literary, Ogun State, Alhaji Mikail Lawal.

This ceremony has brought the number of inmates of Ibara Custodial Center studying various courses degree programs at the NOUN to eighty seven (87) including two Masters Degree Students.