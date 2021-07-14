I Promise Your Family Will Be Safe, 2face Assures Sound Sultan

Singer 2face Idibia has taken to social media to mourn Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan died on July 11 after battling Angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

Reacting to the news, 2face promised to ensure that the singer’s family never suffer.

”Couldn’t bring myself to do this but what can we do. Rest well.

“Till we meet again my dear friend and brother.

“Still so unreal.

“Will never stop celebrating u.

“I promise u your fam will be safe and good.

“#GRATEFUL for u and the blessings that u represented in my life,” he wrote.