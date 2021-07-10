Italy defender, Leonardo Bonucci, has said the Euro 2020 final will be a challenge of “youngsters against old men.”

The final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London with England having home support and a squad filled with young talent.

However, Bonucci is of the belief that his team’s defence has come up against the best strikers in the world and will survive England.

“Youngsters against old men. We’re not discovering Kane now, it’s been years that he’s been doing good things with Tottenham, England.

“In the last three games, we’ve been lucky to come up against the three best strikers in the world [Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, Spain’s Alvaro Morata and now Kane]. It’s just an added motivation not to concede anything.

“They have very strong forwards, we will need to be very careful of them, the defense, and the whole team. We know the challenges they can pose to us and we will have to be careful about their speed,” Bonucci said.