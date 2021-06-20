News

2nd Niger Bridge Will Be Completed Next Year – Fashola

Damola Areo1 hour ago
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has reaffirmed that construction of the Second Niger Bridge would be completed next year.

The minister gave the assurance at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, to mark the sixth year anniversary of the present administration.

According to Fashola, the bridge, which will serve as a major link between South East and South West Nigeria will be delivered between the second and third quarters of 2022.

Records show that construction of the bridge commenced on Sept. 1, 2018 with construction cost put at N336 billion when the contract deal was signed.

The minister, however, made no mention if the construction cost of the facility had changed since the commencement of work.

He said that the project would facilitate influx of investments to the South East when completed.

Fashola said that the construction work had gone beyond the water level, explaining that most bridge works were done under water.

“So, what you see currently is the final work. The sub-structure which entailed building cement structures under water often costs a lot of money.

“We should finish the bridge next year between the second quarter and third quarter,’’ he affirmed, saying that construction time was lost because of COVID-19.

The bridge is 1.6km long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway and an inter-change, expected to be completed next year.

The bridge spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State.

The existing Niger Bridge, linking Onitsha and Asaba was completed in December, 1965.

It was built by the French construction giant, Dumez. (NAN)

