2face Tells Police, Military, Others To Join #EndSARS Protests

Singer 2face Idibia has advised officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the military and other security agencies to join the EndSARS protests.
The protests are a call for an end to police brutality and bad governance. It is also said that they are a demand for better wages for police officers.
2face who backs the protests urged the forces to join in if they know that they are not pleased with their welfare.
“Police, military and all other security agencies, if una no happy about una welfare, make una join this movement for a better Nigeria. Una no be slaves,” he tweeted in pidgin English.
His words come amid a likelihood of the president deploying soldiers to stop the protesters who have been blocking major highways.
