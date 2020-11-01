2face Idibia Tells #EndSARS Protesters What To Do

Singer 2face Idibia has advised EndSARS protesters to prepare for the next general election by figuring out who the representatives of their constituencies are.

The singer spoke against putting the whole blame of bad governance on President Buhari because those representatives are the ones making the laws.

2face wrote: “We need to know our constituencies and the people representing us.

“It won’t take much of our time. Na them “SUPPOSE” to represent their people. House of reps and senate.

“All of them ‘just dey laff us because na, PRESIDENCY/BUHARI everybody face. Na them dey make laws’.”

Tuface further advised few good government officials to expose those corrupt and clean the system.

“I know there are many patriotic great men and women in government but the criminals have outnumbered them.

“You can’t be silent and expect the MASSES to read your mind.

“SHOW WORKING. Expose the people that are blocking ‘naija progress. Soro sóké’ . Speak up!!!

“We can do this,” he added.