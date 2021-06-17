The Aare Onakankanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has written to the UN, AU, and the US to seek intervention on the killings in the South-West allegedly by Fulani herdsmen.

The letter was addressed to the Secretary-General, United Nations; the Chairperson of the African Union, AU; the Secretary of State, United States, US, other organizations and countries that have received the letters include, British Foreign Secretary, European Union, EU, member states, and Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Embassies, including Germany, Canadian, Italian, Japan Holland, Sweden, South African, Ghanaian, Togo and Benin Republic Embassy, among others.

Adams, in the letter, titled: ‘Urgent Need to stop killings by Fulani Herdsmen in Yorubaland’, said: “This is to bring to your attention ‘a clear and present danger threatening the fragile union of our great country, Nigeria.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the global community must intervene and holistically address the issue, adding that statistics of prominent Yoruba people who have been murdered by killer herdsmen and their collaborators have increased by the day.

“Senseless killings and massacre of Nigerians, almost daily, are tragically sliding toward an anarchical terminal point.

“The inability or apathetic attitude of the Federal Government, pitiably as it is, is already compounding an already gory situation.

“While you already know, through diplomatic sources and the media, what is going on in the world’s most populous black nation, Nigeria,

I want to urgently alert you that an agenda bordering on pogrom is gradually being executed in Yorubaland.

“Yorubaland has been put under serious pressure through payment of ransom – running into millions of naira – demanded by these conscienceless, unscrupulous and ruthless murderers.

“Now, the agitation for them to leave our land has reached an alarming crescendo and the backing (that is the belief of our people) given to them by the Federal Government to continue to lay claim to the fact that ‘nobody can chase anybody away from any part of the country, is not helping matters.

“The peace, stability and tranquility of Yoruba people in this geographical space called Nigeria are being tested by blood-thirsty maniacs through invasion of our land.

“In our space, these herdsmen are accused daily of committing rape, kidnap and murder. The invasion of Igangan, a rural community in Ibarapaland, Oyo State on June 6, 2021, leading to the massacre of scores of residents by this same band of roving killers, who prefer to stay in the forest because of their murderous intent, seems to be the last straw.”

While he urged the international community to intervene in the situation, he said: “It may happen soon because all the security establishments are already showing signs of virtual ineffectiveness.

“If something urgent is not done, these series of attacks will soon harm Western countries’ investments in Nigeria.”