APC Is Africa's Largest Political Party - Buni

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is the largest political party in Africa.

Buni who is the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee said this on Tuesday when he received the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Chi Tun Chon Hu, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

According to him, the membership validation exercise of the party showed that there are over 40 million members in the party.

“The APC is the ruling party in Nigeria and is the largest political party in Africa going by figures of its just-concluded membership registration. We stand at over 40, million registered members.

“We, therefore, look forward to more robust engagement between our countries and even on political parties basis,” he said.