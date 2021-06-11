Jose Mourinho has said Romelu Lukaku didn’t succeed much in his career while at Chelsea and Manchester United because he was still young and developing at the moment.

The Inter Milan striker is now one of the top-rated strikers in the world after just two seasons in Italy.

He was a striker under Mourinho at Chelsea and at Manchester United.

Mourinho told The Times: “I think it’s a great moment for him to say to the world: ‘I’m here and I’m one the best strikers.’ These two years at Inter Milan have given him the stature and the self-confidence that he didn’t have before.

“At Chelsea, he was still a kid. At Manchester United, he was still developing. At Inter he became the top man. He became loved – a big love from the supporters, love from teammates, great relations with the coach.

“He’s a big guy, physically so strong, but there is also a kid inside who needs that love, needs that support, needs to feel important.”