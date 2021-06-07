BAFTA TV Awards 2021: See Full List Of Winners

The Bafta TV Awards 2021 held on Sunday June 6, celebrating the best and brightest talent from the British TV industry from the past year.

The award, which took place at London’s iconic Television Centre was hosted by Richard Ayoade, who won Best Male Comedy Performance BAFTA for The IT Crowd seven years ago.

The event was kicked off by Years and Years, with lead singer Olly Alexander performing his new single Starstruck on an outdoor stage, dressed for the occasion in a stylish co-ord.

It was a big night for Michaela Coel, whose BBC and HBO series I May Destroy You scooped two of the biggest prizes of the evening.

Coel walked away with the best leading actress for her performance as sexual assault survivor Arabella, while I May Destroy You also scooped best mini-series, beating Steve McQueen’s Small Axe.

Speaking after collecting her award Coel said: “I am very surprised, actually. I genuinely was not expecting to win for leading actress, so I’m still feeling a bit stunned and so grateful to BAFTA.”

Referencing the series’ storyline and her character Arabella being inspired by some of her worst experiences in the TV industry, she added: “It really helped me get past some troubling stuff.

“And what it enabled me to do is sort of pair something quite tragic with something quite beautiful and that was being able to make a show and create opportunities and see everybody’s talents come together. It has kind of replaced bad memories with really nice ones.”

Other big winners on the night included Paul Mescal, who took home the BAFTA for best leading actor for his turn in BBC Three and Hulu drama Normal People. He beat hotly-tipped rivals including John Boyega (Small Axe) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown).

See full list of winners below.

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills The Last Leg; Channel 4

Bradley Walsh Beat the Chasers’; ITV

Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing; BBC One

David Mitchell Would I Lie to You? at Christmas; BBC One

Graham Norton The Graham Norton Show; Channel 4

Romesh Ranganathan The Ranganation; BBC Two – WINNER

Scripted comedy

Ghosts BBC One

Inside No 9 BBC Two – WINNER

Man Like Mobeen BBC Three

This Country BBC Three

Supporting actress

Helena Bonham Carter The Crown; Netflix

Leila Farzad I Hate Suzie; Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola Anthony; BBC One – WINNER

Siena Kelly Adult Material; Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo Criminal: UK; Netflix

Weruche Opia I May Destroy You; BBC One

Virgin Media’s must-see moment (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown; NetSKY TV

Gangs of London; Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie; Sky Atlantic

Save Me Too; Sky Atlantic – WINNER

The Crown; Netflix

Leading actor

John Boyega Small Axe; BBC One

Josh O’Connor The Crown; Netflix

Paapa Essiedu I May Destroy You; BBC One

Paul Mescal Normal People; BBC Three – WINNER

Shaune Parkes Small Axe; BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter Baghdad Central; Channel 4

Leading actress

Billie Piper I Hate Suzie; Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones Normal People; BBC Three

Hayley Squires Adult Material; Channel 4

Jodie Comer Killing Eve; BBC One

Letitia Wright Small Axe; BBC One

Michaela Coel I May Destroy You; BBC One – WINNER

Short form programme

Criptales BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities Vice/Noisey

The Main Part BBC iPlayer

They Saw The Sun First Red Bull TV – WINNER

Current affairs

America’s War on Abortion (Exposure); ITV – WINNER

Italy’s Frontline: a Doctor’s Diary; BBC Two

The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches); Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations); Al Jazeera

Single documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me BBC One

Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) BBC Four – WINNER

Surviving Covid Channel 4

International

Little America Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country HBO/Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox Netflix

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville); BBC Four – WINNER

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix Sky Sports Formula One

England V France: The Autumn Nations Cup Final Amazon Prime Video

England V West Indies Test Cricket Sky Sports Cricket – WINNER

London Marathon 2020 BBC One

News coverage

BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib Sky News – WINNER