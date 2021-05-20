Seyi Makinde’s Convoy Allegedly Kills Child In Ogbomosho – Report

A report from Ogbomoso geo-political zone of Oyo State have shown that the convoy of the State Governor, Seyi Makinde has allegedly killed a toddler.

Daily Post gathered that the convoy overrun the deceased when the governor visited Ogbomoso on Thursday.

The identity of the victim has not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report on Thursday.

Our correspondent learnt that the Governor was in Ogbomoso to lead a campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The campaign train was in Ogbomoso ahead of Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Daily Post gathered that some residents of the ancient city are currently protesting the killing of the toddler by the Governor’s convoy.

Some of those who stormed the venue of the campaign condemned the death of the toddler.

All efforts made by Daily Post to get a reaction from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa proved to be abortive as several calls put through his mobile phone were not successful.

Efforts to reach the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Akeem Olatunji also proved to be abortive as calls put through his mobile phone were not also successful.