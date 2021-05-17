Amaechi Tackle Wike, Says Unemployment In Rivers Responsible For Insecurity

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has lamented the insecurity in Rivers State which he once governed.

Amaechi who spoke to journalists said the unemployment rate under the administration of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, is responsible for the insecurity.

He said this when two commissioners in Wike’s administration defected to the APC.

According to Amaechi, “Rivers State is in danger, completely. A state where properties are collected and somebody is busy building everywhere and nobody is talking.

“When I was governor, God knows, I did my best. I did not build only roads, I built schools. I did not build only roads, I built electricity. I built farms. I created employment. Rivers State was not among the highest unemployed community in Nigeria.

“The reason why crime is high in Rivers State is that unemployment is very high. That the reason why we had the Songhai Farm. Today, the Songhai Farm is gone. That is why we had the Banana Farm that they stopped in Khana (Ogoniland).

“That is why we had fish farms and that is why we were building a farm in Etche. We were doing all those things to create employment for the youths. That is why we hired 13,200 teachers and that is why we sent our children overseas to study.”