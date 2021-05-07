Supreme Court Approves Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties

The Supreme Court has approved the deregistration of the National Unity Party and 73 other political parties in Nigeria.

A Court of Appeal had ruled in favour of the deregistration of the parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The parties were deregistered on the grounds that they were not able to win any election in the 2019 general elections.

The judgment against them was delivered today by Justice Adamu Jauro of the Supreme Court.

He said the judgment was delivered in line with the laws and in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act.