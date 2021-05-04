Champions League: How Man City Will Play Against PSG – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said his side will play to win the second leg of the Champions League semi-final tie against Paris St Germain, PSG.

City beat PSG 2-1 in Paris and are looking to seal their first Champions League final when both sides clash in Manchester in the second leg on Tuesday.

Speaking at a pre-match conference, Guardiola said his side will display the same approach it has for the last six or seven months.

“What we’ve to do is win tomorrow and after we see what happens,” Guardiola said.

“Now we arrive in a good moment. I said to the guys don’t think too much to win the game.

“The same message we’ve done for the last six or seven months is the same message for tomorrow.

“We approach the game with a small advantage and we’ve to play to win the game. This is what we’ll do.”