APC Will Retain Presidency In 2023 – Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the party will retain the presidency in 2023.

The former governor of Lagos State stated this, while fielding questions from journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday night, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Touching on insecurity, Tinubu said no President would on an intentional note want to see his citizens in danger.

He said, “I don’t want to predict that one (chances of the APC retaining power at the centre, after President Buhari) right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We will continue to work for a better Nigeria and that is what you need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything, we have a nation to build, we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will do that; he will comply with the Constitution. So, how it happens? Read the Nigerian Constitution and find out from the INEC website.”