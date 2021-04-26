The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that certain preaching and positions of religious leaders could bear consequences.

Kaigama said this in reaction to the comments made by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, which favoured Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

According to Kaigama, such preaching could lead to tensions and the waste of human lives.

Kaigama said: “The raging controversy about what a serving Minister preached, or did not preach years ago only goes to show the sensitivity of religious matters in Nigeria which we must always approach with very great caution.

“It is a clarion call for the proper training of preachers. Mistaken or faulty positions held by preachers and communicated to followers can contribute to unnecessary tension and violence that could even lead to the waste of human lives.

“As a doctor must attain full professional knowledge before practising, so preachers attain the height of religious formation before preaching, ignorance of the law is not an excuse.”