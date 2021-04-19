Governor Bello Masari of Katsina has said Nigerians ought to be grateful that President Muhammadu Buhari tolerates most of the things some people are doing.

Masari said this on Sunday during an interview with Television Continental (TVC).

The governor said protests over the dissatisfaction with the current administration’s actions and inactions are expected in a democracy like Nigeria, adding that things would have been different under a former president — whom he did not name.

He said, “The rating of the President has not changed. Anybody saying that the rating of the Buhari administration has gone down should wait till when we would have an election.

“Protests are necessary in a democracy. Even in the best democracy in the World, people protest. The fact that we have democracy does not mean that people should not complain or protest.

“The best ingredients of democracy is to allow people to freely express themselves.

“There is no ideal situation and we should congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing people to say whatever they like about him and his government.

“I don’t think Buhari has failed us, i think he has tolerated us. We once had a civilian president who couldn’t take the rubbish that Buhari is taking from some people”