Farouq Condemns Terrorist Attack On Damasak

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
1
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned the attack by Boko Haram terrorists on humanitarian facilities in Damasak, Borno State.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, Farouq lamented that the frequent attacks on humanitarian facilities could hinder the activities of aid workers.

She said, “The attack is unfortunate and against international law on humanitarian operations and aid workers. It could be recalled that in early March, humanitarian aid facilities were attacked by terrorists in Dikwa , Borno State.

” The attacks on aid facilities and killing of civilians should be condemned at all levels. Humanitarian aid organizations should be allowed to perform their duties in line with global best practices “.

“I commiserate with the families that lost their beloved ones in the attack, the United Nations and the humanitarian aid organizations, over the huge loss and pray that those behind the attack should see the reason to respect the right to life and put an end to violent killings and destruction of properties,” she said.

