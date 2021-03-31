Osimhen Named Man Of The Match In Nigeria, Lesotho Game

Victor Osimhen has been named man of the match in Nigeria’s 3-0 win against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

Osimhen scored the opening goal for the Super Eagles in the 22nd minute of the game.

The Napoli forward then set up Oghenekaro Etebo for the second goal five minutes after the break.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Paul Onuachu 14 minutes from time.

He finished the qualifiers joint top scorer with five goals alongside Zambia’s Patson Daka.