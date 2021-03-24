Sports

Tyson, Holyfield Confirm Triology Fight

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson has confirmed he will fight Evander Holyfield 24 years after their last fight in massive $25million deal.

The heavyweight boxing legends were involved in two incredible battles in 1996 and 1997, when Tyson infamously bit off a part of Holyfield’s ear and was disqualified and also fined as a result.

Despite their age, Holyfield is now 58 while Tyson is aged 54, a third bout between the pair has been set for May.

Both fighters are in incredible physical shape since they returned to training last year.

Tyson fought an eight-round exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr last November. After Tyson’s fight, Holyfield called him out and both camps started discussions over a multi-million dollar fight at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The fight has now been scheduled for May 29.

Speaking on Instagram Live late Tuesday night, Iron Mike reaffirmed plans to fight in Miami at the start of Memorial Weekend.

Tyson said: “I just want everybody to know, the fight is on with me and Holyfield.

“Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that. And he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man.

“And, listen, I’m going to be successful on May 29th.”

