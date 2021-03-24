Morata Reacts To Ronaldo’s Link Back To Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata has reacted to rumours linking his Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo away from the club.

Ronaldo is currently linked with a return to Real Madrid where he won five UEFA Champions League.

The rumour heightened following Juventus’ failure to proceed in this season’s Champions League, losing out to Porto.

“I don’t think that’s the case,” Morata told El Larguero when asked if Ronaldo wanted to leave Turin.

“It would have been the same had he joined another club.

“He’s used to winning Champions League finals. It’s not a Juventus thing. He’s happy in the team.

“Will he return to Real Madrid? We talk about everything except football, really.”