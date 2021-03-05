Headline

Nigeria Begins COVID-19 Vaccination (PHOTOS)

The Federal government on Friday March 5 launched the COVID19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The launch ceremony took place at the Trauma Center, National Hospital Abuja today.

Nigeria begins COVID19 vaccination as health workers take their first shots in Abuja (photos)

Dr Cyprian Ngong, pictured above, became the first Nigerian in Nigeria to receive a dose of the COVID19 vaccine.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 2, the Federal government received 3.92 million doses of the vaccines from India.

Health workers were scheduled as the first to receive the vaccines. President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have been slated to take the vaccines on Saturday, March 6.

Nigeria begins COVID19 vaccination as health workers take their first shots in Abuja (photos)Nigeria begins COVID19 vaccination as health workers take their first shots in Abuja (photos)Nigeria begins COVID19 vaccination as health workers take their first shots in Abuja (photos)Nigeria begins COVID19 vaccination as health workers take their first shots in Abuja (photos)Nigeria begins COVID19 vaccination as health workers take their first shots in Abuja (photos)Nigeria begins COVID19 vaccination as health workers take their first shots in Abuja (photos)

 

