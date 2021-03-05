Nigeria Begins COVID-19 Vaccination (PHOTOS)

The Federal government on Friday March 5 launched the COVID19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The launch ceremony took place at the Trauma Center, National Hospital Abuja today.

Dr Cyprian Ngong, pictured above, became the first Nigerian in Nigeria to receive a dose of the COVID19 vaccine.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 2, the Federal government received 3.92 million doses of the vaccines from India.

Health workers were scheduled as the first to receive the vaccines. President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have been slated to take the vaccines on Saturday, March 6.