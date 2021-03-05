Sports

Tuchel Hails Kante Over Performance Against Liverpool

Damola Areo
N'Golo Kante. Getty Images

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has hailed N’Golo Kante’s performance against Liverpool, describing it as incredible.

Chelsea won the game at Anfield thanks to a superb first half strike by Mason Mount.

The win sees Chelsea move into top four leaving Tuchel with 10 matches unbeaten since taking over at the London side.

“He [Kante] is a gift. It’s incredible,” Tuchel told RMC Sport after the game.

“I have never seen anything like this. At training, in games, he never stops.

“We look at the data on his intensity, and he is incredible. He really is a gift.”

