Entertainment

Burna Boy To Perform At 2021 Grammy Awards

Damola Areo7 hours ago
0
Grammys 2020 Live Stream: How To Watch
Burna Boy (source: Instagram)

Singer Burna Boy will perform at the 2021 Grammy pre-show which will be livestreamed on GRAMMY.com on March 14.

He will perform with Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and more ahead of the 63rd annual ceremony.

Burna Boy is also nominated in the Best Global Music Category alongside Tuareg desert rock group Tinariwen, NYC afrobeat outfit Antibalas, Brazilian-American Bebel Gilberto, and British-Indian sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

The Best Global Music Category, previously known as the international category of Best World Music Album, was renamed to “make it more modern and inclusive.”

This is Burna Boy’s second Grammy nomination. His previous album, African Giant, was nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards for ‘Best World Music Album’ but he lost the award to Angélique Kidjo.

Tags
Damola Areo7 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Will Smith Mulls Presidential Ambition

1 day ago
Chimamanda, Chimamanda Adichie, Chimamanda Makes The Cover Of Marie Claire Brazil Magazine, Marie Claire Brazil Magazine, Marie Claire Brazil, Nigeria News, Entertainment News, Nigeria entertainment news, entertainment, Chimamanda makes Marie Claire Brazil magazine cover

Chimamanda Adichie’s Mother Is Dead – Source

1 day ago
2Face, 2Baba

Anyone Claiming To Be Fighting For God Is Insulting God

1 day ago

Toyin Lawani Goes N*de To Show Off Amazing Body Art (Photos)

2 days ago
Back to top button