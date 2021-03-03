Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has warned politicians against instigating violence in his state.

Matawalle said this when he received the Nigerian Governors’ Forum led by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State in Zamfara.

According to him, the violence in the sate is instigated by politicians based in Abuja and other areas.

“These power drunk politicians cannot stay in Abuja, Kaduna or anywhere in Nigeria and be instigating crisis and be sponsoring terrorism in the state, killing thousands of innocent citizens of the state for selfish interest,” he warned.

Zamfara State yesterday announced the return of the schoolgirls who were abducted by bandits from Government Secondary School in Jangebe.