IGP, House Committee Meet On Police Reforms

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, today, 23rd October, 2020 received Honourable Members, House Committee on Police Affairs at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Committee, led by the Chairman, Honourable Usman Bello Kumo, was at the Force Headquarters, as part of the oversight functions of the House of Representatives, to assess and proffer advice on the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria Police Force and efforts at restoring normalcy to areas affected by violence arising from the ENDSARS protests in some parts of the country.

The IGP, who noted that the Force has commenced Comprehensiv​e Internal Review and Evaluation of circumstances that led to the ENDSARS protests and

the violence, fatalities and damage to critical infrastructure that emanated therefrom, apprised the Committee on efforts made so far by the Force to restore normalcy and prevent future occurrence. Some of these efforts, the IGP reiterate include: strengthening the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Force, training of the newly formed Tactical Squad, debriefing and psychological/medical examination for operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and general improvement of police-citizen relationship, etc.

The Committee expressed satisfaction at the efforts by the IGP in managing the ENDSARS protests and the ensuing violence but called for an all-inclusive approach at ensuring immediate end of the violence, improving police service delivery, rebuilding trust and public confidence & respect for human rights amongst others. The members commiserated with the IGP over the loss of police personnel who died during the crisis and promised to work tirelessly with the Force to ensure an enabling environment for optimal performance by the police.