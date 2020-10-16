EndSARS: Never Use Force On Protesters – IGP Tells Police

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

Adamu said citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

He however appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and avoid infiltration by criminal elements.

The IGP stressed that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills.

He also promised punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force, according to the statement by Force Headquarters spokesman, Frank Mba.

