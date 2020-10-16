Home » EndSARS: Never Use Force On Protesters – IGP Tells Police

EndSARS: Never Use Force On Protesters – IGP Tells Police

By - 4 hours on October 16, 2020
How We Arrested Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter – Police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu (image courtesy Nigeria Police Force)

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

Adamu said citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

He however appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and avoid infiltration by criminal elements.

The IGP stressed that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills.

He also promised punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force, according to the statement by Force Headquarters spokesman, Frank Mba.

PM News

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.