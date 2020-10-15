Kaduna Orders Resumption Of Schools

The Kaduna State government has approved Sunday, 18th and Monday, 19th October 2020, as resumption dates for SS II, JSS II boarding and day schools respectively and Primary 6 students in the state.

The State Ministry of Education is directing all principals to make arrangements to receive boarding students on Sunday, 18th and Day students on Monday, 19th October 2020.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Usman Mohammad, in a statement explained that all higher institutions in the state are expected to open based on the approved timetable submitted to the Ministry, adding that higher institutions that are yet to approach the ministry with their plan for reopening are expected to do as soon as possible.

The statement further explained that all administrators of public and private schools are to note that, saying that they must comply to all COVID-19 Protocols (Temperature check at the entrance, compulsory wearing of facemasks, hand washing/sanitizer and all COVID-19 guidelines as stated by the NCDC and the state COVID-19 Taskforce).

It said Schools would be on 2 shifts to enable them comply with COVID-19 guidelines as the first shift will be from 08:00 am – 12:00 pm while the second shift will be from 01:00 pm – 05:00 pm.

The class size, according to the statement should not be more than 20 students per normal class with 1.5m – 2.0m physical distancing, schools must have COVID-19 team which will comprise the SBMC, PTA, Community representative, students and teachers representatives that will monitor compliance.

The statement enjoined all administrators of public and private schools to adopt blended learning system, while parents are also advised to provide their children with facemasks and other sanitary items to help in curtailing the spread of the virus.

It said that proprietors of private schools are also expected to ensure proper arrangements and compliance with all COVID-19 protocols and communicate their readiness to reopen to the Schools’ Quality Assurance Authority.

It added that all other learning, coaching and training centers including Islamiyyah/madrasas are to approach the State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (SQAA) to enable them obtain clearance for opening after satisfying all the COVID-19 protocols.

It added that SQAA are to work closely with Bureau for Interfaith and Local Government Authorities in ensuring that Islamiyyah/Madrasahs open gradually based on their readiness to comply with COVID 19 protocols, assuring that monitoring teams are expected to be going round to ensure compliance.

The statement said that appropriate resumption dates for the rest of the classes would be announced in due course.

The Ministry is assuring the public that it will continue the e-learning programme using Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until normalcy is returned to the academic environment.

Daily Post