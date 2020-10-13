Sanwo-Olu Joins EndSARS Protesters, Supports Their Demands

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that he’s in support of the demands by the EndSARS protesters.
Sanwo-Olu made this known after he joined the protesters who came to the Lagos State Government secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.
The governor tweeted:
“I joined the END SARS protesters in Alausa and received a letter of their demands and once again I reiterated my support. I am now on my way to Abuja to meet with H.E, Pres. @MBuhari and the goal of the conversation is clear.
“Tangible next steps to #EndPoliceBrutality.
“We are also immediately setting up a trust fund to compensate the families of police brutality in Lagos State even though no amount of money can reduce their pain.
“The trust fund will be supervised by a team appointed transparently by members of the public,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.
