How I Will React If I Score Against Barcelona – Suarez

Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez has revealed how he will react if he scores against his old club, Barcelona.
Suarez left Barcelona to join Atletico this summer on a €6million deal.
The 33-year-old will face Barcelona in the clash against Atletico on November 22.
Speaking on how he will react of he scores, Suarez told ESPN: “If I scored against Barcelona, I would not yell or go crazy, but I surely would point somewhere.”
Suarez has already scored twice in two appearances for Atletico.
