The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that 2023 is the turn of the Igbo ethnic group to control the Presidency.

This was stated by the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor.

According to him, the South-East dominated by the Igbo will negotiate with other regions so that the tribe can have its shot at the Presidency.

Obiozor told Arise TV: “We support Igbo president with open arms. It is the most important thing that will happen to Igbos. Finally, it is our turn. And we are going to work it so hard.

“We will talk to other parts of Nigeria to give us a chance. Because it is right, reasonable, deserving and timely. It is wonderful to consider it done by this time. Igbo presidency is our agenda.”