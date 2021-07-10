2023 Presidency: Southern Govs Can’t Blackmail North – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said southern governors may jeopardise their chance for the 2023 presidency with their current demand for the position and also their ban on open grazing.

The group said this days after the southern governors, at a meeting in Lagos, demanded the 2023 presidency to be zoned to the south.

In reaction, National Secretary of the body, Saleh Alhassan, warned that the north cannot be blackmailed.

Alhasan, however, said herders are not concerned about where the presidency is zoned to in 2023.

He said: “For herders, it doesn’t matter where the president comes from but if they want the power to move to the South, should it be through blackmail? It should be by negotiation, campaign, and strategy as well as political understanding. And mind you, this thing is based on numerical strength.

“If Southern governors want to blackmail the North, they may not get the presidency. They are only hungry for power with the direction they are going,” he told Tribune.