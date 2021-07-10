Headline

2023 Presidency: Southern Govs Can’t Blackmail North – Miyetti Allah

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2
Amotekun May Cost South West 2023 Presidency - Miyetti Allah
Miyetti Allah chieftain Sale Alhassan/Channels TV

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said southern governors may jeopardise their chance for the 2023 presidency with their current demand for the position and also their ban on open grazing.

The group said this days after the southern governors, at a meeting in Lagos, demanded the 2023 presidency to be zoned to the south.

In reaction, National Secretary of the body, Saleh Alhassan, warned that the north cannot be blackmailed.

Alhasan, however, said herders are not concerned about where the presidency is zoned to in 2023.

He said: “For herders, it doesn’t matter where the president comes from but if they want the power to move to the South, should it be through blackmail? It should be by negotiation, campaign, and strategy as well as political understanding. And mind you, this thing is based on numerical strength.

“If Southern governors want to blackmail the North, they may not get the presidency. They are only hungry for power with the direction they are going,” he told Tribune.

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
2

Related Articles

nnamdi kanu

IPOB Founder Says Nnamdi Kanu Not Speaking For Igbos

2 hours ago
oba of benin

Oba Of Benin Kicks Against Edo Govt Taking Custody Of Benin Artefacts From Germany

4 hours ago
Iran Vs USA: Apex Islamic Body In Nigeria Tells Muslims What To Do

Dhul Hijja: Look Out For New Moon, Sultan Tells Muslims

4 hours ago

FG, Obaseki, Royal Palace In Germany, Conclude On Return Of Benin Artefacts

5 hours ago
Back to top button