2023: PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke Sends Message To Politicians

The new President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, has urged politicians to see the forthcoming 2023 general elections as a call to duty.

Oke who spoke at a conference in Ibadan advised leaders to ensure that Nigeria does not become a failed state.

According to him, they should strive to prevent the prediction by the USA that Nigeria will collapse from coming to pass.

He said, “USA predicted that Nigeria will break up in 2015, but it did not happen because God is merciful. So, except God intervenes, Nigeria may become a failed state. If not for God, Nigeria would have become a failed state.”

He added that PFN is not a political party and do not have any interest to become one.

He noted that one of his cardinal points of PFN is to ensure harmony between people of the North and South and pray for Nigeria.

“We are to God to ensure that we have a free, fair election. PFN is primarily a spiritual house that is concerned to pray and fast and teaching our people to e godly citizens. We are not a political party and we do not plan to be one.

“Part of my seven-point agenda in PFN is to mobilise PFN in all the 774 local government areas and 36 states for kingdom advancement and nation-building.

“We want to promote the north/south partnership when the man from Cross Rivers State will see a man from Kano as his brother.”