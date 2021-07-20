Headline

2023: Malami Reacts To Joint Ticket With Goodluck Jonathan

Damola Areo7 mins ago
1
Abubakar Malami
Abubakar Malami (img credit: The Guardian)

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has reacted to a report of him nursing a joint ticket with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 presidential election.

Malami is said to be preparing to run as Vice President under the ticket which will have Jonathan as president.

However, Malami stated that he has never revealed any such ambition to anyone as he advised the public to disregard the information.

He said this through a statement issued by his media aide, Dr Bashir Gwandu on Monday.

“2023 is still very far to even talk about it, the attorney has never indicated interest to stand for election with anybody. He advised members of the public to be wary of what they say or post on social media or anywhere, what the minister needs now is to focus more on how to deliver much needed services to the country and that he has been doing and will continue,” the statement said.

Tags
Damola Areo7 mins ago
1

Related Articles

Sunday Igboho

JUST IN: Sunday Igboho Arrested In Cotonou

19 mins ago
buhari

Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari Congratulates Muslims, Gives Reason For Rise In Food Price

12 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu

JUST IN: DSS Prevented Nnamdi Kanu From Signing Letter For UK Consular Assistance – Lawyer

17 hours ago
Again, NAF Bombs ISWAP Leaders In Borno

Air Force Confirms Aircraft Shot Down By Bandits

19 hours ago
Back to top button