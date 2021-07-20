2023: Malami Reacts To Joint Ticket With Goodluck Jonathan

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has reacted to a report of him nursing a joint ticket with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 presidential election.

Malami is said to be preparing to run as Vice President under the ticket which will have Jonathan as president.

However, Malami stated that he has never revealed any such ambition to anyone as he advised the public to disregard the information.

He said this through a statement issued by his media aide, Dr Bashir Gwandu on Monday.

“2023 is still very far to even talk about it, the attorney has never indicated interest to stand for election with anybody. He advised members of the public to be wary of what they say or post on social media or anywhere, what the minister needs now is to focus more on how to deliver much needed services to the country and that he has been doing and will continue,” the statement said.